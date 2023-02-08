IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The business had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories updated its FY23 guidance to $9.27-9.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $9.27-$9.75 EPS.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $9.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $498.11. 222,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,341. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $446.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.02. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $560.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total transaction of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,762,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total value of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,762,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total transaction of $317,127.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,286 shares of company stock valued at $7,481,338. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.75.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

