IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Announces Earnings Results

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories updated its FY23 guidance to $9.27-9.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $9.27-$9.75 EPS.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $10.63 on Wednesday, hitting $497.05. 107,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 62.35, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $560.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.02.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total transaction of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,762,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total transaction of $4,561,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,762,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,286 shares of company stock worth $7,481,338 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

