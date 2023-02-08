i3 Energy (LON:I3E) Trading Down 2.1%

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.36 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 19.72 ($0.24). 3,914,811 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 3,734,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.15 ($0.24).

i3 Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £237.83 million and a PE ratio of 387.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.04.

Get i3 Energy alerts:

i3 Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. i3 Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

i3 Energy Company Profile

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.