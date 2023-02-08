Huobi BTC Trading Up 2.8% Over Last Week (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Huobi BTC token can now be purchased for about $23,756.65 or 1.01688548 BTC on exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $925.78 million and $9,536.87 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC launched on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

