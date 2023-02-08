Humankind Investments LLC Raises Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 46,704.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,895,015.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,565,286. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.94.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $481.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $408.20 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $508.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 27.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

