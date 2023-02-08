Humankind Investments LLC Invests $220,000 in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,498 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 472 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $144.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.40. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $158.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.80.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

