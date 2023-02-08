Horizen (ZEN) Trading 13.7% Higher Over Last Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Horizen has a market cap of $159.18 million and $42.26 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $11.93 or 0.00051253 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00200441 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00075427 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001663 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,343,669 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

