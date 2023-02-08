Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HMN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.23. The company had a trading volume of 217,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,509. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.86. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $32.21 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.41.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HMN shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $118,217.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,458.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $132,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,617.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $118,217.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,458.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,038 shares of company stock valued at $403,778 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

