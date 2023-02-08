Hive 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10.72 Million (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001970 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hive has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. Hive has a total market capitalization of $208.70 million and $10.72 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.06 or 0.00444480 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,760.93 or 0.29443158 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.20 or 0.00418941 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 461,258,350 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.