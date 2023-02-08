Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Hillenbrand Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of HI stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.92. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $53.54.
Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $749.90 million during the quarter. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 23.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.
Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.
