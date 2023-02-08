Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of HI stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.92. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $53.54.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $749.90 million during the quarter. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 23.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

