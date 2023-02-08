Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.77-2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion. Hillenbrand also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.65-0.73 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of HI traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.10. 260,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,205. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.92. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $53.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at about $829,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 345.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 19,544 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth $1,828,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 34.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 35,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 7.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

