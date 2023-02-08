Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.77 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion. Hillenbrand also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.25-3.55 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE HI traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.10. The stock had a trading volume of 259,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,206. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 30.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillenbrand

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HI. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at about $612,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 207.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Hillenbrand by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.