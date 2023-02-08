Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of Hibbett worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Hibbett by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Hibbett by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIBB. TheStreet raised shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $69.10 on Wednesday. Hibbett, Inc. has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $75.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $433.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.82 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 6.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

