HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $58.72

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.72 and traded as high as $67.61. HeidelbergCement shares last traded at $67.25, with a volume of 2,700 shares traded.
HeidelbergCement Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.96 and its 200 day moving average is $51.11.
About HeidelbergCement
HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.
