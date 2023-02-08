Hedera Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $100.54 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last week, Hedera has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0751 or 0.00000327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $1.96 billion and $100.54 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00087541 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00065733 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00011675 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00024917 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000249 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,051,470,158 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 26,051,470,157.429626 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0743557 USD and is up 7.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $159,178,220.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

