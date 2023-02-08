Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.96 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0751 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and approximately $100.54 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00087541 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00065733 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00011675 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00024917 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,051,470,158 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 26,051,470,157.429626 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0743557 USD and is up 7.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $159,178,220.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

