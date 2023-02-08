Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Healthpeak Properties updated its FY23 guidance to $170-$1.76 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.70-$1.76 EPS.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE PEAK traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $26.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,426,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,831. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.56. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Healthpeak Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.