Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.27

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.27 and last traded at $36.27, with a volume of 116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.27.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $585.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.49.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 20.04%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

