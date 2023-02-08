Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Trading Down 0.7%

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$33.69 and last traded at C$34.00. Approximately 45,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 77,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on HDI shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$69.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$38.00 to C$41.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$64.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Hardwoods Distribution Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$778.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

