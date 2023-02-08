H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.03

Shares of H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.03 and last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.
H.I.S. Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09.
About H.I.S.
H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as bus tours connecting Tokyo and the surrounding area to Kansai and Nagoya.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on H.I.S. (HISJF)
- 3 Hot Stocks The Analysts Are Buying
- Hertz Global Holding Could Be A Comfortable Ride In 2023
- Two Billionaires Are Rigging the Market. Here’s How to Fight Back
- Should Investors Buy or Sell the Vaccinex Patent News?
- Take-Two Interactive Or Activision Blizzard: An Obvious Choice?
Receive News & Ratings for H.I.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.I.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.