H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.03

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.03 and last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.
H.I.S. Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09.
About H.I.S.
H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as bus tours connecting Tokyo and the surrounding area to Kansai and Nagoya.
