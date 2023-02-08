GYEN Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One GYEN token can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $40.92 million and $373,620.95 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GYEN has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

