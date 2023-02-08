Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,914 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 63.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.34. 5,918,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,247,149. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $84.60 and a 12 month high of $109.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 102.98%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

