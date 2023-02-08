Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.58. 509,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,189,587. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.60. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $54.73.
