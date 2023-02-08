Grin Market Cap Reaches $8.51 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. Grin has a total market cap of $8.51 million and $969,698.07 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grin has traded up 34.8% against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0867 or 0.00000373 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,252.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.10 or 0.00434786 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00099215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014415 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.10 or 0.00722936 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.41 or 0.00582348 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00187361 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

