Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.0828 on Top Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $8.13 million and approximately $912,986.03 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grin has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0828 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,962.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.82 or 0.00430348 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014604 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00098253 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00720331 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.15 or 0.00571129 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00185176 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

