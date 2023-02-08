Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 281,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,855 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up about 1.3% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $57,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.13.

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.21. 122,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $258.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.21. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 20.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.30, for a total transaction of $1,905,199.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,658,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,806 shares of company stock valued at $19,697,407. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

