Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 5,092 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 377,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,092 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $32,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,037,000 after buying an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.50. 925,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,097. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.