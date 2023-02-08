Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $38.75 Million Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,091 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies accounts for 0.8% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of SS&C Technologies worth $38,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,583,000 after acquiring an additional 266,741 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,688,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,233 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,695,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,889,000 after buying an additional 1,023,361 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 29.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,503,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,281,000 after buying an additional 1,687,932 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 11.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,495,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,180,000 after buying an additional 692,031 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.35. The stock had a trading volume of 424,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,010. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.40. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $82.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day moving average is $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

