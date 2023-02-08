Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $24.38 Million Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539,824 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 14,222 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $24,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,729 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,077 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $21,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,476 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($58.06) to €52.00 ($55.91) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Shares of BUD stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $58.30. The stock had a trading volume of 174,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,887. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $66.05. The firm has a market cap of $115.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.94.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

