Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,897. The company has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $238.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.05 and its 200-day moving average is $200.59.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.58.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

