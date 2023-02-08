Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) versus Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) and Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Avaya shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of Great Elm Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Avaya shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.3% of Great Elm Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Avaya and Great Elm Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avaya 3 4 1 0 1.75 Great Elm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Avaya presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 2,261.11%. Given Avaya’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Avaya is more favorable than Great Elm Group.

This table compares Avaya and Great Elm Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avaya -53.11% 32.42% 2.21% Great Elm Group -32.83% -55.01% -14.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avaya and Great Elm Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avaya $2.97 billion 0.01 -$13.00 million ($17.02) -0.02 Great Elm Group $67.97 million 0.91 -$14.89 million ($0.85) -2.41

Avaya has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Group. Great Elm Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avaya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Avaya has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Elm Group has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Avaya beats Great Elm Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution. These integrate multiple forms of communications including telephony, email, instant messaging, and video. The Services segment develops, markets and sells comprehensive end-to-end global service offerings that enable customers to evaluate, plan, design, implement, monitor, manage and optimize complex enterprise communications networks. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc. operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. It operates through Durable Medical Equipment and Investment Management segments. The Durable Medical Equipment segment includes selling, replacement parts, and supplies to customers. The Investment Management segment consists of management fees and property management fees. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

