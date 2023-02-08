Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 33.12%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE GPK traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.89. 3,351,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,396. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average is $22.24. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GPK. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 21.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 173,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

