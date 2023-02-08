Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $2,133,303.04 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 47,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $2,133,303.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,056.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 3rd, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 2,051 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $92,315.51.

On Wednesday, November 30th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,103 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $974,002.23.

On Monday, November 28th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,890 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $746,343.90.

On Friday, November 18th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 12,700 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $514,477.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 8,764 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $352,225.16.

On Monday, November 14th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 3,702 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $148,598.28.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.58. 251,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,490. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $102.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,526.53, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GSHD shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 62.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,074,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,563,000 after buying an additional 1,182,690 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1,342.6% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 547,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,014,000 after acquiring an additional 509,744 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after acquiring an additional 437,576 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,605,000 after acquiring an additional 351,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth $9,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

