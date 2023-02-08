Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $2,133,303.04 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 47,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $2,133,303.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,056.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 3rd, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 2,051 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $92,315.51.
- On Wednesday, November 30th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,103 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $974,002.23.
- On Monday, November 28th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,890 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $746,343.90.
- On Friday, November 18th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 12,700 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $514,477.00.
- On Wednesday, November 16th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 8,764 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $352,225.16.
- On Monday, November 14th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 3,702 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $148,598.28.
Goosehead Insurance Price Performance
Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.58. 251,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,490. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $102.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,526.53, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 62.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,074,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,563,000 after buying an additional 1,182,690 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1,342.6% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 547,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,014,000 after acquiring an additional 509,744 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after acquiring an additional 437,576 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,605,000 after acquiring an additional 351,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth $9,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.
About Goosehead Insurance
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)
- 3 Hot Stocks The Analysts Are Buying
- Hertz Global Holding Could Be A Comfortable Ride In 2023
- Two Billionaires Are Rigging the Market. Here’s How to Fight Back
- Should Investors Buy or Sell the Vaccinex Patent News?
- Take-Two Interactive Or Activision Blizzard: An Obvious Choice?
Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.