Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Shares Sold by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,819 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 24,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF stock opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $20.57.

