Gas Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $154.95 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Gas has a total market cap of $154.95 million and approximately $8.43 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can now be purchased for $2.62 or 0.00011448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gas has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002507 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.73 or 0.00445076 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,739.14 or 0.29483884 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.00427877 BTC.
Gas Token Profile
Gas’ genesis date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.