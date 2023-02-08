G999 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7,482.63 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 33.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last seven days, G999 has traded up 91.3% against the US dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $7,482.63 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00089278 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00064447 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010935 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00025286 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004444 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

