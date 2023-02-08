Full Sail Capital LLC Sells 14,283 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Full Sail Capital LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,283 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.50. 495,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,572,390. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $234.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.36.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).
See Also
