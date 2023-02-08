FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.53-$3.53 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.83 billion-$19.83 billion.

FUJIFILM Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJIY traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,147. FUJIFILM has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $69.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Get FUJIFILM alerts:

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FUJIFILM will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Healthcare and Materials Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, and instant photo systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.