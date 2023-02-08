Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 758 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 13.8% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 26.3% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 13,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Broadcom Stock Down 1.0 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.21.

AVGO traded down $6.31 on Wednesday, hitting $608.14. The company had a trading volume of 193,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,199. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $566.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $522.35. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $645.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

