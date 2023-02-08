Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $3.85 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,803 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,065,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,586,000 after acquiring an additional 546,935 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,220,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,072,000 after buying an additional 161,289 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,443,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,003,000 after buying an additional 38,986 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 132.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,549,000 after buying an additional 5,003,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,660,131. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.92. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 283.14% and a net margin of 22.97%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.87%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

