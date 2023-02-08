Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance
FTF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,245. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $7.98.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.
