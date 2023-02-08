Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27-$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion. Fortinet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.39-$1.41 EPS.

Fortinet Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.78. 8,811,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,669,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.89.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fortinet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.93.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,176,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $402,149,000 after purchasing an additional 21,678 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Fortinet by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 776,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,344,000 after buying an additional 300,614 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 711,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,276,000 after buying an additional 17,254 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fortinet by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 411.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,708,000 after buying an additional 308,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.