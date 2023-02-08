Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.39-1.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.37-5.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.35 billion. Fortinet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.39-$1.41 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Fortinet from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.61.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT traded up $6.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,195,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,892,172. The company has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.56, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.84. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $71.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

