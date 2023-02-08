Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fortinet Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of FTNT traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,811,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,669,767. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.84. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Fortinet from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.93.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fortinet by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Fortinet by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

