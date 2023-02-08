Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,473 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. NextEra Energy Partners makes up about 1.1% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEP. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,470,000 after buying an additional 750,144 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,306,181 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $96,657,000 after buying an additional 382,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after buying an additional 356,265 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,818,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 731,033 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $60,939,000 after buying an additional 231,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.40.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock remained flat at $72.92 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 82,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,709. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.03 and its 200-day moving average is $77.01. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.8125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

