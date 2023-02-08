Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Invests $257,000 in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,348 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 72.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 97.6% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 50.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $12.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.23. 853,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.50. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $371.16.

Insider Activity

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $102,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $102,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,871 shares of company stock valued at $387,656. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.80.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

