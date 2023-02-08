Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Invests $257,000 in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,348 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 72.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 97.6% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 50.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Stock Down 5.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $12.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.23. 853,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.50. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $371.16.
Insider Activity
In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $102,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $102,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,871 shares of company stock valued at $387,656. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.80.
Illumina Profile
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
