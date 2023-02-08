Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,212,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,194,322. The company has a market cap of $184.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average of $44.09. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.