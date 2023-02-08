Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $171.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 611.71, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $222.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.47 and a 200 day moving average of $155.22.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,848,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,855 shares of company stock worth $23,636,125. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.03.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

