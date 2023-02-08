Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.11

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.11 and last traded at $64.85, with a volume of 39799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.74.

Formula One Group Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of -498.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.50.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,024. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and sold 28,076 shares worth $1,278,783. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 41.4% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

